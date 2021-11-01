IndiGo flies high despite reporting consolidated net loss of Rs 1436 crore in Q2

Interglobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 2152.65, up by 155.85 points or 7.80% from its previous closing of Rs. 1996.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2034.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2187.00 and Rs. 1854.55 respectively. So far 171187 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2306.15 on 22-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1260.00 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2187.00 and Rs. 1854.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 82985.65 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.13% and 2.08% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has reported net loss at Rs 1440.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 1194.77 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, Total income of the company increased by 91.44% at Rs 5798.36 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3028.78 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributed owners of the parent at Rs 1435.66 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net loss Rs 1194.83 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 91.43% at Rs 5798.73 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3029.20 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

