NCERT Class 10 Solutions: What are the commonly committed Math Mistakes?

A good number of students are found to feel sick at the very words ‘Math Exam’. Many feel uncomfortable doing math just because they do not understand it and hence want to avoid it at all costs. While doing Algebra, students are mostly found to commit some common errors. Identifying such mistakes as well as getting to know them in detail will help you to avoid them in the future. If you fall in this bracket, then you do not have to worry. You can opt for ncert solutions class 10 maths. Doing so will help you to increase your knowledge in this subject and score well.

Common mistakes to know about

Incorrect process: (-2) ^2 = -4

Correct process: (-2) ^2 = 4

Here, minus 2 square cannot be termed as minus 4. This is because minus squared becomes plus (+). It is important to understand that negative squared results will have positive value.

Incorrect process: X^3+X^2=X^5

Here, Cube X added to Square X does not provide the results X power 5. Rather, you need to multiple Cube x with Square X. However, you should not add those using different powers.

Incorrect Process: (X+5) ^2 = X^2+25

Here, X added to five squared whole bracket does not give square X added to 25. This is because it is rather bracket squared, bracket times, squared bracket times itself. Hence, place X+5 and X+5.

Division by 0

It is a known aspect that 0/X = 0. Majority of the students are likely to consider x/0 to be 0 which is completely incorrect. Here, division by 0 has not been defined. Hence, it is incorrect to consider x/0 to be 0.

Know about Parenthesis error

(5X) ^2=! 5X^2

Some students being lazy might ignore considering parenthesis. They might simply fail to understand the significance of parenthesis. Hence, they do not include them while solving the equation. This is a gross mistake committed. Such problems do not arise from not understanding the sum. Rather, it is cited to be due to sheer negligence on the part of the student.

