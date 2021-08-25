Colgate-Palmolive launches the first-ever recyclable toothpaste tubes in India

Udaipur : Colgate-Palmolive, the market leader in oral care in India, has been working relentlessly to include consumers in taking a step towards a sustainable and healthier future. In tune with these efforts, Colgate-Palmolive has launched the first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tubes in Indiathatwill be available nationally starting this month, August 2021.

Launching the initiative in partnership with EPL Limited (Formerly known as EsselPropack Limited), Colgate has started manufacturing recyclable tubes for its Colgate Vedshakti toothpaste and Colgate Active Salt portfolio. The premium Ayurvedic toothpaste Colgate Vedshakti, most popular in the North and West of India, offers the goodness of a unique blend of powerful Ayurvedic ingredients. Whereas Colgate Active Salt combines salt with calcium and minerals to make teeth strong and gums healthy. These toothpaste tubes launched nationally with recyclable packaging will contain the identifiable Recyclable logo to help its customers differentiate between the packaging effectively.

The new tube is soft, squeezable, and recyclable without compromising on key product attributes like taste, which consumers love and have enjoyed for decades. Colgate’s recyclable tubes are a steppingstone in its journey to achieve 100% recyclability across its oral care portfolio in India.

The brand has been a pioneer in bringing world-class sustainable innovations to not only improve oral care but also reduce the burden on our environment. Colgate-Palmolive India has been manufacturing recyclable cartons and boxes across its portfolio for over a decade and is taking its next step into recyclable packaging. This new initiative is a part of the company’s continued effort in its sustainability journey.

Colgate-Palmolive was the first in the world to introduce a recyclable toothpaste tube and is sharing its technology with the industry to support a shift to a greener and much-needed circular economy.

As a part of its Corporate Sustainable Ambitions for 2025, Colgate Palmolive India has been continuously striving to reduce its carbon footprint through various sustainable initiatives such as water conservation, energy saving, waste management, no deforestation, and reducing energy, greenhouse gas emissions. With the launch of recyclable tubes this year, Colgate-Palmolive intends to create a recyclable alternative to reuse the billions of toothpaste tubes that end up in landfills every year. These tubes can be used by the economy for recycling into various other packaging materials and bottles for further use, thus reducing the need for virgin plastic to be added to the environment.

Please share this news







