“Things Need To Know About Wildlife” Book Released

Udaipur : Mrs. Kiran Chauhan, Assistant Professor of Law Faculty of Bhupal Nobles University, Udaipur has written the book “Things Need To Know About Wildlife” The book was released by Professor NB Singh, President of the University. On this occasion, Professor Singh emphasized on wildlife conservation and said that wildlife should be protected in harmony with the present law and ancient Indian traditions.The author of the book, Mrs. Chauhan told that this book is not intended for sale.

Its an effort to increase our concern towards natural heritage. By conserving our wildlife , we are ensuring that future generation can enjoy our natural world. We together can make a difference.This book has also been released on the website of BN University. In the program of book release, Dr. Abhimanyu Singh Rathore of Zoology Department, Law Dean Dr. Ashutosh Pitalia etc. dignitaries were present and the program was anchored by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore.

