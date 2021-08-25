‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ breaks film fraternity’s solidarity by casting Pakistani Actors

Mumbai : Since last two years film fraternity in India has also shown solidarity but not casting Pakistani actors and singers in Indian films, now a Punjabi film ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ has broken it by casting not 1 or 2 but 5 Pakistani actors.

When Indian actors are not getting work due to theatre lockdown and are in dire states the makers of ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ have gone ahead and cast Pakistani actors and are ready to release the film in India. Shot in UK as the actors are not allowed to travel in India for shooting purposes, the film stars Pakistani actors like like Zafri Khan, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, Rubi Anam and Akram Udas.

It is a very unfortunate situation that a state like Punjab which is very patriotic and of significant importance, there are few people who have has gone ahead and done this. This could be a big blow to the state which has always been vocal about giving Indians the platform to perform. Considering the time frame this would backfire very badly with regards to what is happening between India and Pakistan.

Since Pakistani actors are not allowed in India for shooting purpose the makers of the film have gone to UK and shot the film. If any producers are shooting in UK with Pakistani actors, they should be releasing the film in UK and not India. Films like these reflects very badly on the entire fraternity.

