Chetak Corps Celebrates 43rd Raising Day : Army Commander Sapta Shakti Command Extends His Best Wishes To The Formation

Jaipur : The Chetak Corps on Thursday celebrated its 43rdRaising Day at the Bathinda Military Station. The Chetak Corps was raised in Bathinda on 1stJuly1979, under the command of Lieutenant General ML Tuli. Since its raising, the Chetak Corps has gone through a series of transformations to reach its present state as a highly professional and operationally effective formation.

To commemorate the occasion, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago, General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps, along with others laid wreath at the War Memorial ‘Yodha Yaadgar’ in a solemn ceremony, in revered remembrance of the fallen brave hearts, who laid down their lives in the various battles fought in this sector while ensuring the safety and security of our great Nation.

Lieutenant General AS Bhinder, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Sapta Shakti Command, also extended his best wishes to all ranks & defence civilian employees of Chetak Corps. To mark this occasion, a massive plantation drive of 14000 tree saplings was carried out across the Military Station led by the General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps and Mrs Komal Mago, Zonal President AWWA.

As the Indian Army readies itself to overcome the latest global and regional security challenges in the changing paradigm of warfare, the Chetak Corps remains ever steadfast and focused on enhancing its operational readiness through astute professionalism, sheer hard work and dedication. On this occasion, the Corps Commander also exhorted all ranks of the Corps to continue to perform their duties with utmost dedication and to uphold the highest traditions of the Army.

He urged all ranks to remain operationally ready to take on the challenges of the future with selfless resolve and courage. He also thanked the ex-servicemen and their families for their invaluable contribution. He assured that the Corps will always make every effort to take care of its Veer Naris and Ex-Servicemen and help them in these difficult times of COVID.

