1971 Victory Flame Welcomed With Pride And Honour At Konark Corps

Jaipur : The Year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of India’s glorious victory in the 1971 war. To commemorate this historic occasion, the Year 2021 is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

The flame symbolises decisive victory, guts and glory displayed by the immortals that made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland in the finest tradition of the Indian Army. The Victory Flame along with the representative teams of Konark Corps, Southern Command will be visiting the houses of Gallantry Award Winner War Veterans and Veer Naris (war widows) of the 1971 War and will pay their tribute for their valorous service to the nation. The Battle Axe Division will be taking on the onus of carrying the Victory Flame for its journey along the western borders of Rajasthan. Golden Katar Division will take over the Victory flame in Gujarat.

The Southern Cardinal Victory Flame arrived today at Ajmer Military Station. It was recieved by Lieutenant General Surendra Kulkarni, PVSM, AVSM, VSM and bar (Retired) & 1971 war veteran Honorary Captain Narpat Singh. The victory flame was accompanied by a team of Battle Axe Division in the last mile run. A wreath laying ceremony was organised at unit quarter guard followed by a guard of honor. War veterans, Ex-servicemen and Veer naris were felicitated during the event. The ceremony concluded with recitation of National Anthem.

Victory Flame will traverse Rajasthan, Gujarat for about two months.On completion of its journey around the Southern Cardinal, the Victory Flame will again return to the national capital, New Delhi for the final ceremony.

