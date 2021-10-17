Wipro zooms on reports 19% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 727.00, up by 54.45 points or 8.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 672.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 698.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 730.00 and Rs. 695.00 respectively. So far 962555 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 730.70 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 331.15 on 27-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 730.70 and Rs. 635.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 391577.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.52% and 8.84% respectively.

Wipro has reported 6.39% rise in its net profit of Rs 2387.40 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 2244 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 18.44% at Rs 15249.20 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 12875 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 18.56% rise in its net profit attributable to equity holders of Rs 2930.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 2465.70 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 28.89% at Rs 20173.60 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 15651.40 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Please share this news







