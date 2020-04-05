Banswara’s Kushalgarh town under curfew after father- son duo test positive

Udaipur : Curfew was clamped in Khushalgarh town of Banswara on Saturday morning after a father son duo were tested positive. The entire area was sealed and vehicular movement was completely prohibited after passes issued on earlier occasions too were terminated . Banswara collector Kailash Bairwa inspected the curfew hit areas in the evening and took details about the precautionary measures taken at the local level.

A 55- year old man and his 16 year old son were found positive for the novel coronavirus. The man’s wife who was a corona suspect had died three days ago . Medical teams rushed from Banswara and have screened more than three thousand people throughout the day.

The positive patients have been brought to Udaipur hospital and kept in isolation. Meanwhile Kushalgarh SDM Vijyesh Pandya told the media that the medical teams have been going door to door to screen all of the people who had come in contact with the family. Sources said the woman who died too was a suspect however her samples were not taken before burrying the body.

The father and son suffered from flu symptoms and went to the hospital on Friday where they were suspected to be infected. The lab report from Udaipur confirmed them positive and the entire health department swung into action. The medical teams disinfected the area and the entire locality was sealed later afternoon. Authorities said supplies of grocery, milk and vegetables would be made available in the area on regular basis.