Techie suggests authorities for blackout near lake periphery for research purpose

Udaipur : A retired engineer from the public health department and member of a committee constituted by the High Court on wellness of Udaipur Lakes has requested the district authorities to switch off all the lights along the periphery of Fatehsagar Lake and all adjoining areas . In his letter to the UMC commissioner, Collector and UIT, technical.expert GP Soni has suggested the blackout for research purpose.

“Udaipur is presently under Lockdown till 14 April and we are noticing the effect of restricted movement of vehicles and public on the air quality of city which has improved a lot. This is also an opportunity to examine the effect of artificial LED lighting on trees, birds, eco-system, self water purifying capacity, etc.” Soni wrote in the letter. He suggested that all lights along the periphery of Fatehsagar, Vibhuti park area, Moti Magri Smarak area and all along Neemuch Mata hill should be switched off during the lockdown . There will be no harm as these areas are already closed for public and on the contrary, considerable electricity will be saved, he advised.

He said that yhe water quality and other effects will have to checked before switching off the lights and after two weeks of switching off the lights to see the changes, if any with the help of Environmental Department. Soni told Udaipur Kiran that in May last , he had written a letter about bad effects of artificial lighting on eco-system and self purifying capacity of lakes giving reference to international research findings on the subject .So, this is an opportunity to verify the research findings of the international experts of this field.