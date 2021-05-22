Antony Waste Handling jumps as its material subsidiary gets LoI for contract from Jhansi Smart City

Antony Waste Handling Cell is currently trading at Rs. 312.75, up by 12.20 points or 4.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 300.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 299.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 318.55 and Rs. 299.20 respectively. So far 44819 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 492.75 on 01-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 241.00 on 01-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 318.55 and Rs. 296.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 893.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.23%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.62% and 19.16% respectively.

Antony Waste Handling’s material subsidiary — AG Enviro Infra Projects has received letter of Intent (LoI) for contract from Jhansi Smart City for ‘Door to Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste’. Time period of contract is 5 years further extendable up to 2 more years upon mutual agreement.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players in the Indian MSW (municipal solid waste) management industry with an established track record of many years, providing full spectrum of MSW services.

