Torrent power zooms on turning black in Q4

Torrent Power is currently trading at Rs. 457.45, up by 26.65 points or 6.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 430.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 445.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 462.70 and Rs. 426.10 respectively. So far 454380 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 462.70 on 21-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 293.05 on 14-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 462.70 and Rs. 423.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 22000.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.57%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.69% and 17.75% respectively.

Torrent power has reported net profit at Rs 414.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 222.18 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 2.76% at Rs 3069.84 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2987.50 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit attributable to owners at Rs 396.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 274.92 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.17% at Rs 3116.54 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3020.84 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported 7.00% rise in its net profit at Rs 1324.91 crore as compared to Rs 1238.14 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 12.13% at Rs 12026.80 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 13687.13 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported 9.95% rise in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 1290.93 crore as compared to Rs 1174.15 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 10.88% at Rs 12314.47 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 13818.22 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







