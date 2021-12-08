Yes Bank is currently trading at Rs. 13.18, up by 0.57 points or 4.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 12.61 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 12.64 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 13.69 and Rs. 12.62 respectively. So far 44930173 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 20.83 on 11-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.51 on 23-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 13.69 and Rs. 12.17 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 33122.59 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 53.79% and 46.21% respectively.

Yes Bank has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer Rupay branded credit cards to its customers on the indigenously developed payment platform, offering another convenient avenue to extend the purchasing capacity of its customers. YES Prosperity Rewards Plus credit card variant, crafted for the Bank’s YES Prosperity segment, comes with multiple benefits for customers.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.