Tata Motors has delivered 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg (AJL) which will run on Ahmedabad’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. The company will also be setting up required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of the 24-seater 9/9 e-buses.

These zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis with AJL.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.