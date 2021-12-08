Jindal Steel & Power is currently trading at Rs. 371.65, up by 3.65 points or 0.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 368.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 375.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 380.50 and Rs. 370.40 respectively. So far 183700 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 501.60 on 10-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 244.80 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 380.50 and Rs. 342.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 37539.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.47%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.62% and 13.91% respectively.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has reported robust production in November 2021. Its steel production increased by 10 % Y-o-Y to 6.74 lakh tonnes in November 2021 as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes of steel production in the previous year. The company’s November 2021 Steel sales were lower by 5% Y-o-Y at 5.39 lakh tonnes due to non-availability of Indian Railway rakes on demand. The company is gearing up to achieve its annual target of 8.0-8.2 Million tonnes of Steel production.

Jindal Steel & Power is one of India’s fastest growing and largest integrated steel manufacturers, significantly present in Steel, Power Generation and Infrastructure segments and catering to a large part of India’s domestic energy and infrastructure requirement.