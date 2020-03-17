WHO calls for testing of every suspected coronavirus case

World Health Organisation has called for every suspected coronavirus case to be tested, as countries across Europe tightened their lockdowns. Stating that one cannot fight a fire while blindfolded, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the virus is spreading rapidly, forcing governments to impose restrictions rarely seen outside wartime.

Tedros said more cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China, where COVID-19 first emerged in December before crisscrossing the globe. He said, crises like this tend to bring out the best and worst of humanity.

However, in China there are continuing signs of improvement, with only four new COVID-19 cases recorded in Wuhan-where the virus was first detected in December.