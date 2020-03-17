Sensex jumps nearly 500 points in early trade

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 500 points in early trade today even as investors fretted over an impending economic global recession led by Covid-19 pandemic.

After gyrating over 1,000 points in a highly volatile opening session, the BSE barometer was trading 475 points higher at 31,865.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 163 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 9,360.40.

In the previous session, the Sensex logged its second-biggest drop in absolute terms, plunging 2,713 points to finish at 31,390. Likewise, the Nifty slumped 758 points to end at 9,197.

The rupee appreciated by 25 paise to 74 against the US dollar in early trade.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose over 2.10 per cent to 30.67 US dollar per barrel.