Vodafone Idea shines on the BSE

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at Rs. 10.41, up by 0.16 points or 1.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 10.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 10.27 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 10.57 and Rs. 10.16 respectively. So far 29941906 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.80 on 15-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.55 on 05-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 10.92 and Rs. 9.58 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 30114.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.58% and 22.37% respectively.

Vodafone Idea’s board has approved availing the four-year spectrum payment moratorium being offered by the government as part of its relief package for the telecom sector.

The other options offered in the Telecom Department’s notification will be considered by the board of directors within the stipulated timeframe.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

Please share this news







