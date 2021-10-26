South Indian Bank slips on reporting net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q2FY22

The South Indian Bank is currently trading at Rs. 9.58, down by 0.03 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 9.61 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 9.66 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 9.71 and Rs. 9.46 respectively. So far 2306224 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.95 on 22-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6.12 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 11.27 and Rs. 9.22 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1992.29 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 23.63% and 76.37% respectively.

The South Indian Bank has reported net loss of Rs 187.06 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 against net profit of Rs 65.09 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank decreased by 17.47% at Rs 1,746.03 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2115.71 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

The Bank’s gross NPA for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal increased to 6.65%, as compared to 4.87% in the same quarter of the previous year. Besides, Bank’s Net NPA stood at 3.85% in Q2FY22.

