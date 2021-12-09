The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his deep shock at the tragic death of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, his spouse, Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior army officials and other staff personnel in an air crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Conveying his deepest condolences to the members of bereaved families, the Vice President requested the audience at a function in Hyderabad today to observe two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. Saluting the valour and sacrifice of General Rawat, Naidu described his death as an irreparable loss to the nation and characterised the untimely loss of lives in the air crash as a tragedy of monumental proportions.

The Vice President observed that the people of this country will forever remain indebted to General Rawat for his leadership and vision.