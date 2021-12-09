The 178th meeting of the Governing Body of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board of Workers’ Education & Development (DTNBWED) was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 4th December, 2021. The main focus of discussion was the recognition of the skills of workers having no formal training. Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour & Employment inaugurated the meeting. Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Labour & Employment also graced the occasion.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour & Employment in his inaugural address, informed that Ministry of Labour & Employment is examining the scope to expand the Social Security to the maximum workers including unorganized sector workers. The Minister further added that Workers Education and Development has two concepts i.e. Education and Development. The concept of development should have holistic approach. He stressed that the labour of our country must lead a dignified life as enshrined under our constitution. Ministry of Labour and Employment is fully committed to the cause of Workers Education & Development.