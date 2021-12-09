Vodafone Idea gains on demonstrating Network Slicing over 5G Standalone mode along with Nokia

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at Rs. 14.36, up by 0.15 points or 1.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 14.21 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.98 and Rs. 14.23 respectively. So far 75897673 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 15.88 on 06-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.55 on 05-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 15.88 and Rs. 12.38 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41120.34 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.58% and 22.37% respectively.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network and 5G core to successfully demonstrate secure network slicing. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar in the state of Gujarat in western India where Vi is conducting 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.