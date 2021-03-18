Union Bank of India inks pact with SMC Global Securities

Union Bank of India has partnered with SMC Global Securities, a retail brokerage house, to offer online trading services to the bank’s customers. Customers can trade using the portal www.smctradeonline.com apart from desktop and mobile applications. SMC has a presence in more than 550 cities which can service the lender’s 9,500 branches.

Union Bank of India is one of the largest government-owned banks of India. The Bank offers products and services in three categories – Deposits, Loans and Advances, and Remittances & Collections. Its segments include treasury operations, corporate & wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations.

