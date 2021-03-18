Blue Star expects 25% growth in sales of refrigeration, cooling products in FY22

Blue Star is expecting a growth of 25 percent in sales of refrigeration products and cooling products next fiscal compared to 2019-20. The company, which like other players in the segment had witnessed a de-growth during the summers season in the financial year 2021, expects the next fiscal to be good for cooling products supported by factors like work from home.

The company has strategically repositioned its brand to include the ‘Mass Premium’ category with the intent to expand its market reach and target the mass market. The new range comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split air conditioners. The price starts from Rs 25,990 for an 0.80 tonne air conditioner.

Blue Star is India’s leading central air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company fulfilling the cooling requirements and providing end-to-end solutions as a manufacturer, contractor and after-sales service provider to corporate, commercial, institutional and residential customers.

