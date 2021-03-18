Punjab National Bank rises on setting up wholly-owned subsidiary

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at Rs. 38.90, up by 0.60 points or 1.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 38.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 38.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 39.05 and Rs. 38.70 respectively. So far 157802 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 46.40 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 26.30 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 41.95 and Rs. 38.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40129.52 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 76.87%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.83% and 9.30% respectively.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary namely PNB Cards & Services on March 16, 2021. The subsidiary will undertake the non-financial support services related to credit card business of the bank.

PNB is one of the oldest banks in India having a virtual presence in every important center of the country. The Bank caters to a wide variety of audience through spectrum of services including corporate and personal banking, industrial finance, agricultural finance and international finance.

