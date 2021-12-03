Unichem Laboratories spurts on getting USFDA’s approval for Aripiprazole Tablets

Unichem Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 242.30, up by 19.05 points or 8.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 223.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 231.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 244.85 and Rs. 229.55 respectively. So far 13782 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 374.90 on 21-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 197.50 on 22-Nov-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 244.85 and Rs. 208.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1714.73 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.62% and 38.44% respectively.

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Aripiprazole Tablets USP, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Abilify Tablets, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company.

Aripiraprazole tablets are indicated for Schizophrenia and Irritability associated with Autistic Disorder. The product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Ghaziabad Plant.

