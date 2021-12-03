Rushil Decor jumps on starting commercial operation partially at Chikmagalur’s MDF Plant

Rushil Decor is currently trading at Rs. 333.50, up by 15.55 points or 4.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 317.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 322.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 333.50 and Rs. 322.55 respectively. So far 2372 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 360.85 on 12-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 124.70 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 333.80 and Rs. 302.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 660.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.11% and 39.87% respectively.

Rushil Decor’s Medium Density Fibre Board Manufacturing Unit (MDF Plant) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka has again started the commercial operation partially. Further, it will start the regular commercial operation on or before December 06, 2021.

Earlier, the company has closed the manufacturing operations of the above referred unit on account of planned preventive maintenance activities undertaken thereat as well as to replace some of the major parts of the plant.

Rushil Decor is a leader in the Decorative High Pressure Laminates market in India.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

