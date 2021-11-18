Ugro Capital jumps on raising Rs 50 crore through NCDs

Ugro Capital is currently trading at Rs. 198.75, up by 2.65 points or 1.35% from its previous closing of Rs. 196.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 195.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 206.60 and Rs. 194.90 respectively. So far 46217 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 206.60 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 80.00 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 206.60 and Rs. 165.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1398.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 2.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.97% and 87.15% respectively.

Ugro Capital has raised Rs 50 crore through rated, secured, senior, listed, transferable, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and allotted 5,00,000 rated, secured, senior, listed, transferable, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1,000 each for cash at par though public issue.