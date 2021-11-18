Godrej Properties trades higher on the BSE

Godrej Properties is currently trading at Rs. 2225.00, up by 2.65 points or 0.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 2222.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2230.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2287.20 and Rs. 2196.00 respectively. So far 41721 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2598.00 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1028.05 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2360.00 and Rs. 2196.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 61645.08 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.35% and 7.22% respectively.

Godrej Properties has launched its digital brand campaign ‘Everyday Joys- Jahaan Khushiyan Badi Hoti Hai’. The campaign introduces the company’s purpose of creating spaces that enable everyday joys; one community, one family, and one home at a time. The company has created three digital video commercials, which capture the beauty of everyday family moments.

These moments were beautifully articulated and crafted into three DVCs by the team at Ogilvy India, who brought their world-class expertise to the table. The films are being launched across digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Godrej Properties is a realty firm of Godrej group and it is one of the leading real estate development companies in India based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Currently, their business focuses on residential, commercial and township developments.