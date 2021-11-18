CL Educate hits upper circuit on the bourses

CL Educate is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 120.35, up by 5.70 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 114.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 119.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 120.35 and Rs. 116.10 respectively. So far 36368 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 114.80 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 29.70 on 20-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 114.65 and Rs. 101.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 340.97 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.55% and 38.62% respectively.

CL Educate has entered into a Strategic Collaborative Partnership with Vidya Mandir Classes (VMC) to expand JIT-JEE and NEET coaching businesses. The Phase I of this Collaborative initiative is planned to be rolled out in Mumbai, Pune and GCC markets as well as for the online premium programs.

CL Educate brings its marketing strengths, network organisation and online machinery while VMC brings its respected brand name, legacy of strong results, academic prowess, process and systems in their respective roles. The complementarity of geographies will also enable rapid expansion into less exploited markets. This alliance led partnership shall leverage the strengths of the two brands and organizations for a common vision and purpose of leadership in the Science Under Graduate opportunity of a few crore students including 5 Million in the JEE and NEEFT itself. Focus will be to try to build on strengths of partnership led growth into the 700 plus districts of India over the next decade.

The company is in to the business activities of Vocational Training, Education & training.