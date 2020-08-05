Udaipur youth secure 429th rank without any coaching

Udaipur : This was the third attempt for 26 year old Ankush Kothari from Udaipur who has secured 429th rank in the UPSC examination. He hopes to get selected in the IRS cadre. Only son in the family, Ankush lives with his mother, Dr PrakashLata Kothari,who works as a principal in a private college here. The youth who graduated with a BTech degree from IIT Kanpur did not enroll himself with any coaching institutions for the preparations. Ankush chose anthropology as his optional subject for the main exam.

The youth says he finds the subject interesting as it is closely related to sociology and teaches about human evolution and tribal life. “I just attended some mock interviews in New Delhi to have some experience before facing the board. Rest all was done from home, I relied on some standard magazines, read newspapers regularly to keep myself updated on the daily happenings” Ankush told Udaipur Kiran.

The youth believes 8 to 10 hours of hard work and intense study for the main examinations is well enough for any aspirant. ” For the interview, I dedicated 5-6 hours daily for various topics including current affairs and politics. I fared well in the interview and was asked many questions on Indian economy, bureaucracy and political pressure etc” he said.