Tata Steel BSL surges on reporting many fold jumps in Q4 consolidated net profit

Tata Steel BSL is currently trading at Rs. 60.35, up by 2.75 points or 4.77% from its previous closing of Rs. 57.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 59.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 61.25 and Rs. 58.75 respectively. So far 965102 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 62.00 on 08-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 16.10 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 61.25 and Rs. 55.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6620.77 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.11% and 19.23% respectively.

Tata Steel BSL has reported net profit at Rs 1897.03 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 71.17% at Rs 7355.07 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 4296.87 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported many fold jumps in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 1913.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 5.93 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 71.34% at Rs 7348.66 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 4288.87 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported net profit at Rs 2465.98 crore against net loss of Rs 649.17 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 17.65% at Rs 21536.05 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 18305.65 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported 4-fold jump in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 2518.16 crore against net loss of Rs 628.49 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 17.74% at Rs 21510.30 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 18269.64 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

