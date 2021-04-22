Situation intensifies as ICU/Ventilator beds exhaust in Udaipur hospitals

Udaipur : Despite desperate measures being taken by the state government and the district administration, the situation is getting alarming in Udaipur as families make frantic efforts to find any oxygen supported or ventilator attached beds in private and civil hospitals.

On Thursday, all the 21hospitals listed on the website of the district administration depicted zero availability of ICU ventilator and oxygen beds. Only ordinary beds ,that too in limited numbers, were available. On Thursday, an all time high of 1215 fresh cases were reported in Udaipur district

Meanwhile, on Thursday, another committee was constituted by the Collector for efficient monitoring of oxygen availability in these hospitals. The six member committee consists of civil servants, doctors as well as biomedical engineers. Over 50 nodal officers have been assigned the task to monitor and redress problems related to non availability of beds.

These officers have been asked to remain accessible to the public who are turned down at the hospitals on the reasons of shortage of beds or oxygen. A 24 hours working war room and help line is functional at the district headquarters where 8-8 staff are working in three shifts to address the medical emergency. ADM OP Bunkar said the staff is attending 150 to 200 calls daily and making all efforts to provide the required help.

A medical control room is also functional with a doctor and a male nurse available round the clock. Apart from the medical arrangements, the officials are taking stringent measures to keep people indoors and ensure COVID protocols at public spaces. During a special campaign from 2 to 21 April, 5.55 lakh rupees have been collected as fine from people without masks, 27lakh rupees for violation of social distancing norms and 194 commercial establishments have been sealed.

Collector Chetan Ram Deora, SP Rajiv Pachar and other officials made appeals to the people in the main markets, distributed masks to the common and asked the shopkeepers, traders to adhere to the government orders. To ensure efficacy of duty among the police personnel, civil servants have been given charge of a police station each so that effective monitoring of isolated cases, sampling in each police station area is done with the help of the police and medical teams.

Special transit camps are being held for migrants and labourers while MLAs and MPs too are stepping ahead to announce funds for life saving drugs and oxygen supplies. So Far 5 crore rupees have been granted by public representatives in the area for life saving equipments in the hospitals.

Please share this news







