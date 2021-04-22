KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,245 crore

KEC International has won new orders of Rs 1,245 crore across various businesses. The transmission and distribution business secured orders of Rs 629 crore for projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

The railways business got orders of Rs 446 crore in technologically enabled and conventional segments in India. The civil business has secured orders of Rs 107 crore for infra works in defence and industrial segments. The cables business got orders of Rs 63 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil.

