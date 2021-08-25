Tata Power Company is currently trading at Rs. 127.15, up by 1.25 points or 0.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 125.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 126.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 127.50 and Rs. 126.10 respectively. So far 189205 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 137.90 on 09-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 50.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 130.25 and Rs. 121.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40229.32 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.42% and 24.73% respectively.

Tata Power Company’s wholly owned subsidiary — Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has commissioned 150 MW Solar Power project in Village Loharki, Rajasthan. Spreading across 756 acrse of land, this landmark project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timelines. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually. Approximately 656,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth processing of the installation, 48 Inverters, 720 KM of DC cable and 550 manpower have been used in the project.

Tata Power Company is India’s largest integrated power company.

