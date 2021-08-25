Optiemus Infracom is locked at upper circuit limit of Rs. 156.05, up by 7.40 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 148.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 156.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 156.05 and Rs. 156.05 respectively. So far 4775 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 207.45 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 42.75 on 07-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 156.05 and Rs. 137.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1275.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.36% and 24.71% respectively.

Optiemus Infracom’s subsidiary — Optiemus Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron to boost production. The company will invest Rs 1,350 crore over the next 3-5 years under an agreement signed between the two companies mainly to boost production of mobile devices and telecom gears. The company expects to generate revenue of Rs 38,000 crore in the next 3-5 years from electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and create 11,000 jobs. These (Rs 38,000 crore revenue) projections are based on two PLI schemes drafted by the government in which targets have been set.

Optiemus Infracom is engaged in leasing, equity trading, equity research, and loan syndication services. The company is also in the business activities of Renting of Immovable Property, Telecommunications – Mobiles handset and Accessories.

