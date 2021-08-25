Isgec Heavy Engineering shines on bagging order for EPC process plant from Prominent Refinery

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 707.45, up by 28.20 points or 4.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 679.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 700.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 715.00 and Rs. 691.00 respectively. So far 7475 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 877.00 on 05-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 231.10 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 715.00 and Rs. 641.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4994.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.21% and 28.35% respectively.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received a prestigious order for an EPCC Plant for a new Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU), Tail Gas Treatment Unit (TGTU), new Amine Regeneration Unit (ARU), new Sour Water Stripper Unit (SWS), Sulphur Yard, and Allied Facilities for an oil refinery expansion project. It’s the first Integrated EPC Process Plant order in the Refinery Sector for Isgec.

The broad scope includes Project Management, Residual Process Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Inspection, Transportation, Storage, Assembly, Construction, Installation, and Testing.

Isgec Heavy Engineering is a multi-product, multi-location public company that has been providing engineering solutions to customers around the world for the past many years.

