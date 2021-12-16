Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) Basantar Regiment Felicitate War Veterans Of 1971 Indo- Pak War

Jaipur : As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations ‘Basantar’ Air Defence Regiment felicitated veterans of 1971 war on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Basantar Day. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the unit organized multiple events on 16-17 Dec 21 to include wreath laying at Unit War Memorial.

11 war veterans who participated in the 1971 war attended the event besides a large number of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris. During Operation Cactus Lily 1971, the Regiment played a crucial role in providing air defence cover at various airfields in Jammu & Kashmir. The gallant soldiers of the Regiment repulsed numerous enemy air raids and shot down Pakistani aircrafts & helicopters.

The Regiment was awarded the Battle honour ‘BASANTAR RIVER’ for unparalleled courage, undeterred devotion displayed by all ranks during Battle of Basantar and became the only Air Defence Regiment to have won the honour title inside enemy territory.