Chetak Corps Pays Homage To Fallen Bravehearts On Victory Day Of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Jaipur : As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of 1971 Indo-Pak War Lieutenant General JB Chaudhari, General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps of Sapta Shakti Command paid homage in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at “YodhaYaadgar”, the Chetak Corps War Memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the mother land.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 16 December every year as a remembrance of the Victory of India over Pak during 1971 war which resulted in Liberation & Creation of an independent nation Bangladesh.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General JB Chaudhari, General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps urged all ranks to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation and announced that a large number of events are being organised by Chetak Corps at various places in Punjab & Rajasthan to commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh.