Solar Industries India zooms on placing commercial paper worth Rs 50 crore in favor of Axis Bank

Solar Industries India is currently trading at Rs. 2866.45, up by 87.45 points or 3.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 2779.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2850.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2871.10 and Rs. 2696.20 respectively. So far 4545 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2891.00 on 22-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 992.35 on 23-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2891.00 and Rs. 2653.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 25862.51 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.00% and 4.85% respectively.

Solar Industries India has placed the commercial paper (CP) amounting to Rs 50 crore on November 22, 2021 in favor of Axis Bank, having maturity date of February 21, 2022. The company has also listed aforesaid commercial paper with BSE.

Solar Industries India is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of Explosives and Explosive Accessories in India covering the entire range of products such as Bulk and Cartridge Explosives, Detonators, Detonating Cords, Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), and Cast Boosters.