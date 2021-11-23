Compfie’ Redefines The Dynamics Of Industrial Compliance

Chennai: Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited, the country’s No. 1 company for Compliance, organised its 10th Global Compliance Webinar. The session was on how businesses can avoid heavy penalties with regular updates and insights on any industrial compliance requirements digitally.

The company introduced its global e-compliance platform called ‘Compfie’ to the webinar participants. Compfie is an automated compliance software that can lower the risk of non-compliance, optimise business performance, increase productivity, and drive companies towards operational excellence.

Compfie Advantages

The benefits of Compfie guided Compliance include:

Accommodating Compliance requirements of multiple domains across branches and factories in the country

Enhancing due diligence for organisations unit wise

Identifying the critical risks and devising plans to mitigate Compliance risks

Capturing all amendments and new enactments, as and when enforced

Precisely determining the applicability of statutes for each industry type at ease

Streamlining the audit performing process by eliminating paper records

Compfie’s architecture provides complete visibility of the compliance status for organisations across Global, Country, State, and Unit levels. Aparajitha’s Compliance experts, provide round-the-clock support in updating state-wise Industry-specific laws and auto-configuring the software with appropriate domains covering Laws under Labour, Fiscal, Corporate, Commercial, EHS; and also Industry-specific catering to large global organisations, and medium & small firms.

From the CMO’s Desk

“At Aparajitha, it is our constant endeavour to create benchmarks and constantly upgrade. We understand that real business success cannot be measured by market share or business volume alone. We know that long-term, sustainable growth can be achieved only by real client satisfaction and adopting a responsible attitude towards their compliance needs. This ethos sits at the heart of Aparajitha and the way we work. ‘Compfie’, a cloud-based global platform built on our 21 years of Compliance knowledge and expertise across industries, is in line with this endeavour. This solution can monitor, ensure and drive an organisation’s compliance performance, also serve as an audit-ready tool, says Mr. Rajesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited.