OnMobile Global surges on launching O-Cade with Ooredoo Myanmar

OnMobile Global has launched new B2B mobile quiz gaming product, Challenges Arena, under the brand name O-Cade with Ooredoo Myanmar. This is one of 6 partnerships which have gone live for Challenges Arena.

O-Cade is a unique platform for Ooredoo Myanmar to enhance their engagement initiatives towards subscribers. It offers gamers an immersive experience to play and compete in various Battles and Open Tournaments and get a chance to win real-time and periodic rewards.

Onmobile Global is engaged in developing product line across all mobile access channels like Voice, SMS, WAP, USSD, On-Device Portal and Web.