Solar and Wind Power System

Steps taken by the Government to implement Solar Power plants and Wind power plants on Indian Railways (IR), inter-alia, are as follows:

1. 102.8 Mega Watt (MW) rooftop solar plants commissioned.

2. 4.7 MW land based solar plants commissioned.

3. Land based solar power plant of 50 MW at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) and 2 MW at Diwana (Haryana) are under execution. The plant at Diwana will be commissioned in September, 2020.

4. To further proliferate solar plants, IR plans to install solar plants of 20 GW capacity by 2030 by utilizing its vacant land. In this regard, to begin with, bids for 3 GW solar plants on vacant railway land parcels and land parcels along the railway track have already been invited. IR plans to provide these solar plants by March, 2023.

5. 103.4 MW of Wind Mill Plants have been commissioned.

Most of the works are being done on Developer mode by private partners, in which Railways do not have to incur capital expenditure.

