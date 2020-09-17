Scheme for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) Launched on 31.07.2020

Scheme for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs), a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), for providing accommodation at affordable rent to urban migrants/ poor has been launched on 31.07.2020 after approval of the Union Cabinet. Following steps have been taken to implement the scheme of ARHCs for urban migrants/poor:

Operational Guidelines of ARHCs along with other implementation framework have been circulated to all States/Union Territories (UTs) for planning and implementation. E-copy of the guidelines has been uploaded on the websites of ARHC, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). A draft Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been circulated to all States/UTs to sign with MoHUA. A model Request for Proposal (RFP) has been shared with States/UTs for selection of Concessionaire to developexisting Government funded vacant housing complexes to be used as ARHCs for a period of 25 years under Repair/Retrofit, Develop, Operate and Transfer (RDOT) on Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode. Expression of Interest (EoI) has been prepared for shortlisting of Public/Private Entities for construction of ARHCs on their own vacant land. A sustained and focused Information Education and Communication (IEC) strategy for outreach and off take of ARHCs has been prepared. A whiteboard animation on ARHCs along with various brochures, leaflets and other communication materials have been designed and shared with the stakeholders.

(b): An estimated amount of Rs. 600 crore has been envisaged as total outlay of the Scheme till the Mission period of PMAY-U i.e. March 2022.

(c): A total of 2.95 lakh beneficiaries have been envisaged to be benefitted by this Scheme, initially. Through Model-1, approximately 75,000 existing Government funded vacant housing complexes in various cities are targeted to be converted into ARHCs. In Model-2, new construction of 40,000 single/double bedroom houses and 1,80,000 dormitory beds are targeted to be operationalized using innovative and alternate technologies.

