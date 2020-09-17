Indian Railways, besides running trains/special trains on existing Railway system, is undertaking various infrastructure projects including new lines, gauge conversion, doubling, electrification, bridges, etc. which provide direct and indirect benefits to both the rural and urban communities. Railways is also expediting execution of Railway infrastructure works in identified districts under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna to give impetus to socio-economic activities in rural and urban areas. Indian Railways has also identified number of works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme for execution by state Government/ local authority which provide direct and indirect benefits to rural communities.

For skill development, Indian Railways is already providing training to Act Apprentices under Apprentice Act, 1961.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.