SJVN gains on bagging 1000 MW Solar PV Power Project

SJVN is currently trading at Rs. 27.85, up by 0.90 points or 3.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 26.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 28.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 28.40 and Rs. 27.35 respectively. So far 170366 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 30.80 on 08-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 20.40 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 28.40 and Rs. 26.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 10590.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 86.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.69% and 5.54% respectively.

SJVN has bagged the full quoted capacity of 1000 MW at a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of Rs 44.72 lakh per MW by Government of India, through Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The tentative cost of Construction and Development of this Project is Rs 5500 crore. The project is expected to generate 2365 MU in the First year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 55062 MU.

These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 175 GW by 2022 set by Government of India.

SJVN is engaged in hydroelectric power generation originally established as a joint venture between the government and the state government of Himachal Pradesh to develop and operate the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS).

