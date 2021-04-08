Sick female leopard wanders into Udaipur village, tranquilised

Udaipur : Residents at Lakadwas village, adjoining the city area were terrified and locked themselves inside their homes on Wednesday, when they saw a leopard wandering in the area.Panic hit the village and people ran helter skelter upon seeing the wild cat.

Some of the men and youths chased the leopard, who in turn was frightened to see the human populace and tried to hide behind bushes in the fields.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning when one of the villagers spotted the beast near the bus stand.Some men and youths burnt firecrackers, beat drums and thalis to scare away the wild cat. The leopard sustained some minor injury on its paws during the episode.

The high voltage drama continued for an hour until the rescue team including forest officials and the cops from PratapNagar police station arrived. They held a search for the leopard and finally tranquilised it. ” It is a female leopard around 5 years old and appears to be sick. She happened to enter the human settlement on Tuesday night and hid inside an under construction building in Lakadwas area.

When a local entered the building, he faced an attack too and he informed our team. On Wednesday, the rescue team found the leopard and brought her to Sajjangarh Zoological Park. The animal needs treatment and once she recovers, we will release it in the forest” Deputy Conservator of Forest Balaji Kari told Udaipur Kiran.

