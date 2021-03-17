Shriram Transport Finance shines on redeeming Rupee Denominated Bonds

Shriram Transport Finance Company is currently trading at Rs. 1319.75, up by 43.20 points or 3.38% from its previous closing of Rs. 1276.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1281.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1330.95 and Rs. 1280.80 respectively. So far 58444 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1534.90 on 15-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 428.70 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1342.15 and Rs. 1238.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 33636.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 67.16% and 6.36% respectively.

Shriram Transport Finance Company has redeemed Rupee Denominated Bonds of Rs 320 crore on March 12, 2021. Date of maturity of said Rupee Denominated Bonds is March 12, 2021.

Shriram Transport Finance Company is a flagship company of the Chennai-based Shriram group and is classified as deposit taking Asset Financing NBFC.

