Sheetal Cool Products jumps on commencing E-Store Services

Sheetal Cool Products is currently trading at Rs. 168.40, up by 3.45 points or 2.09% from its previous closing of Rs. 164.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 169.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 169.90 and Rs. 157.15 respectively. So far 4800 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 185.95 on 11-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 84.05 on 21-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 169.90 and Rs. 144.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 176.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.90%, while Non-Institutions held 44.10% stake in the company.

Sheetal Cool Products has commenced the service of E-store for the all ambient temperature products of Sheetal Cool Products and exported Indian Savories to Australia recently. The company has also started exporting various products to Singapore and Switzerland. the company is in process of exploring various opportunities available in overseas market.

Sheetal Cool Products is currently involved in producing and processing of milk and milk products, snacks and bakery items.