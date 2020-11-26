Dish TV India surges after Acuite Ratings assigns ratings

Dish TV India is currently trading at Rs. 10.34, up by 0.11 points or 1.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 10.23 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 10.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 10.35 and Rs. 10.15 respectively. So far 1001739 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.46 on 26-Nov-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3.93 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 11.30 and Rs. 10.11 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1896.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.81%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.94% and 69.08% respectively.

Credit rating agency — Acuite Ratings & Research has assigned short term and long term ratings to Dish TV India. The agency has assigned ‘BB+’ rating with stable outlook to Dropline Overdraft (Long Term Rating) and ‘A4+’ rating to Proposed Commercial Paper (Short Term Rating).

Dish TV is India’s largest Direct to Home television operator using MPEG 4 DVB S2 and MPEG 2 digital compression technology.